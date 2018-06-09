Russian firms preparing bids to develop Shadegan oilfield

Two Russian firms are preparing technical proposals for developing Shadegan oilfield in southern Iran, said the director of Marun Oil and Gas Production Company.

"Two Russian companies, along with their two Iranian partners, are preparing technical proposals (to develop Shadegan oilfield)," Jahangir Pourhang was quoted as saying by Trend News Agency.

He added that the proposals will be submitted to National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and National Iranian South Oil Company's (NISOC) committee for study and final decision by experts.

"Within the next two to three months, it will be clear which companies have been selected to develop the Shadegan field," he said.

Shadegan oilfield is located in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan. It was discovered in 1968 and production started in 1988. The field is 23km in length, 6km in width and includes two reserves. Shadegan field currently has 20 active oil wells and its crude oil production is 7,000 barrels per day.

In June 2017, Tatneft was one of the new entries along with Russia's Gazprom Neft and Rosneft, which National Iranian Oil Company added to its list of international companies eligible to bid in Iran's massive oil and gas projects.

Last year, Tatneft signed a memorandum of understanding with National Iranian South Oilfields Company (NISOC) for conduct oilfield development studies on Shadegan oilfield in Khuzestan Province.

The state-run Zarubezhneft also submitted the result of its ‎technical survey on Shadegan Oilfield to the NISOC.

Besides the aforementioned oil firms, Schlumberger has also signed an agreement to survey ‎the oilfield.

The NISOC, Iran's largest oil company, produces about 83 percent of crude oil and 16 percent of natural gas in the country. The company has earlier signed deals with Schlumberger, Tenco (affiliated to IRGC), Pergas (a consortium of international companies), MAPNA Group and Persia Oil and Gas Industry Development Co. for conducting development studies of four fields of Parsi, Rag Sefid and Shadegan, including nine oil reserves.

The nine reserves include Asmari, Pabdeh and Khami in Karanj field, three reserves in Asmari, Bangestan and Khami in Rag Sefid field, Asmari field in Parsi field and two reserves of Asmari and Bangestan in Shadegan field.