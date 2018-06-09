RSS
0307 GMT June 09, 2018

Published: 0216 GMT June 09, 2018

Iran to produce hybrid electric cars by March

Iran to produce hybrid electric cars by March

Iranian car manufacturers, in cooperation with domestic new technology based companies operating in the fields of power and electronics, plan to design and produce the country's first hybrid electric car, a lawmaker said.

"New Technology based companies in cooperation with local elites and top engineers are working to produce hybrid and electric cars," Javad Hosseini-Kia told YJC.

He added that hybrid vehicles are expected to roll off the production line by next March.

The lawmaker further said that the Parliament has held several meetings with local automakers and engineers to address the current problems facing the car industry.

Key factors driving the growth of electric vehicle charging stations market include government funding, subsidies and incentives, growing demand for electric vehicles, and rising concern toward environmental pollution.

Electric drive vehicles are collectively referred to hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles which use electricity either as their primary fuel or to improve the efficiency of conventional fuel.

They are powered by an internal combustion engine or other propulsion sources that can be run on conventional or alternative fuel and an electric motor that uses energy stored in a battery.

Iran's auto industry is the Middle East's largest but it is based on assembling foreign brands. Air pollution is a major problem in Iran's major cities due to fuel-guzzling cars.

   
