Pakistan Navy rescues 11 Iranian fishermen from sinking boat

The Pakistan Navy rescued 11 crew members of a sunken Iranian boat in the high seas, a statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran said.

The statement said that upon receipt of information about a distressed boat bearing the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Pakistan Navy promptly responded and launched a search and rescue operation, IRNA reported.

It added that two Pakistan Navy helicopters were immediately directed to search, locate and rescue the crew.

It said that the Pakistani helicopters equipped with search and rescue gear along with the paramedical staff swiftly reached the area at southwest of Pakistan’s port city of Karachi in the shortest possible time and conducted aerial search for the boat.

“After rigorous search efforts in prevailing rough sea and low visibility conditions at open sea, survivors were located by helicopter aircrew,” the statement further said.

The survivors were recovered on board Pakistan’s Navy helicopters.

The operation lasted for about one and a half hours.

According to the statement the salvaged Iranian fishermen were handed over to the Iranian Consulate in Karachi.