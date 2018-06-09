RSS
0307 GMT June 09, 2018

News ID: 216417
Published: 0220 GMT June 09, 2018

Brazil survives late scare against Iran in five-set thriller

Iran’s Farhad Qaemi (C) hits a spike during the 3-2 defeat against Brazil in the 2018 Volleyball Nations League in Ufa, Russia, on June 9, 2018.
iranvolleyball.com

When it mattered, Brazil rallied and found some golden moments to clinch a narrow 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13) victory against Iran in the 2018 Volleyball Nations League in Ufa, Russia, on Saturday.

This may have been a match of five sets, but in the end, all came down to the final few points of the decider, volleyball.world reported.

Douglas Souza top-scored for Brazil with 22 points (18 attacks and 4 blocks). 

The game still proved to be a tough test for Brazil with Iran providing a big blocking threat – demonstrated by the Asians leading the way in blocks 13-6.

Wallace De Souza has been Brazil’s star player for many years now, but Saturday’s game was not one of his better days.  That being said, he still was the only other player to reach double figures for his team, taking 18 points across the five sets.

Meanwhile, Amir Ghafour who has scored 113 points for Iran in the competitions so far had to settle for a place on the bench. 

Saber Kazemi started in his place and put in a top-scoring performance showing experience beyond his age, just behind Farhad Qaemi (14 points) and Masoud Gholami (12 points) who topped the scoring for Iran.

Iran faces Russia today in the final game of the round before heading to the US where the Iranians take on the host, Poland and Serbia.

 

   
Brazil
five-set thriller
VNL
IranDaily
 
