Iran's 'Forouzan' wins accolade at ISA festival

Iranian short film 'Forouzan', directed by Mirabbas Khosravinejad, received an Honorable Mention at the June edition of Independent Shorts Awards (ISA) in California, the US.

'Forouzan' narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a flock of sheep against attacks by thieves at night, Mehr News Agency reported.

The Iranian short receive an Honorable Mention for Best Narrative Short at the June 2018 edition of the US film festival.

IMDb Award Listing Qualifier's Independent Shorts Awards (ISA) is a monthly international film competition, with an annual live screening and awards event in North Hollywood, California.

'Forouzan' also recently won the Sound Design Award at the 2018 Melbourne City Independent Film Awards.