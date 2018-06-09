China's Xi hails 'unity' of security bloc

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday opened a regional security summit with boasts of the bloc's "unity".

Xi spoke at an opening banquet in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the coastal Chinese city of Qingdao before taking in a fireworks display, AFP reported.

Standing before a serene seascape painting, he hailed the bloc's guiding "Shanghai spirit", which "focuses on seeking common ground while setting aside differences and pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation."

He noted that it was the first meeting since India and Pakistan joined as member states, and stated that this year they would "draw up a blueprint for (the SCO's) future growth".

SCO states include Russia, four ex-Soviet central Asian republics and new members Pakistan and India.

Iran, currently an observer member of the SCO, has sought since 2008 to become a full member of the China- and Russia-led security group.

Authorities cleared an entire Oceanside swathe of the city – moving aside shopkeepers and day-trippers to make way for Xi, and his counterparts.

Hotels were emptied of all regular customers and banned from selling beer, providing razors or even metal dining knives to journalists.

The SCO meets this year after US President Donald Trump controversially pulled Washington out of the 2015 international pact with Iran that placed limits on its nuclear program in return for easing economic sanctions.

Though not officially on the agenda, analysts say the summit may focus on whether Iran will be allowed to become a full member state, which it has been unable to achieve while subject to UN sanctions. The 2015 nuclear deal lifted that barrier.

Now in the wake of the US withdrawal from the pact, "SCO members may use granting full membership to Iran as a way to demonstrate support for (Tehran) and the nuclear agreement," said Dawn Murphy, professor of international security studies at the US Air War College.

Trade, investment and development cooperation issues will also feature prominently at the SCO, Murphy said, given the climate of "rising anti-globalization", stoked by Trump's nationalist "America First" policy.

SCO nations may discuss the potential of a joint free-trade area.

China has promoted its Belt and Road global infrastructure project but may be hindered from gaining robust support for it at this summit due to India.

Regional security issues will also feature, because terrorism is the most severe security challenge facing the SCO, according to Liao Jinrong, a Chinese ministry of public security official.

"No matter what country has terrorists, we must strengthen our regional cooperation and not allow them to affect regional security," he told reporters, adding that the SCO bloc had stopped "hundreds" of terrorist acts.