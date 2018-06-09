UN General Assembly to hold emergency meeting on Gaza

The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency meeting next Wednesday to vote on an Arab-backed resolution on Gaza, the body's President Miroslav Lajcak announced.

The resolution will condemn Israel, and will be similar to one vetoed by the United States in the Security Council last week, which called for protecting Palestinians from Israeli aggression, according to diplomats, AFP reported on Satrurday.

Resolutions adopted by the General Assembly have no binding value, unlike those passed by the Security Council.

"We will work next week to get the maximum number of votes," a diplomat from a country that supported the measure said.

Arab countries turned to the General Assembly in December after the US vetoed a Security Council vote on a resolution to condemn its decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.

Fourteen members of the Security Council backed the December resolution, though the US as well as the council's four other permanent members retain a right to veto.

The measure then received 128 votes out of 193 in the General Assembly.

A diplomatic source said the emergency meeting had been pushed by the Organization of Islamic States and the Arab League.

It comes as four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza fence on Friday, as weeks of deadly clashes with protesters continued.

At least 129 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests broke out along the Gaza border on March 30. There have been no Israeli casualties.