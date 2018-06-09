Iran suffers 2-3 loss against Brazil at 2018 FIVB Volleyball Nations League

The Iran men’s national volleyball team has conceded a bitter defeat against South American powerhouse Brazil in its second showdown at the third week of the 2018 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Men's Nations League.

On Saturday afternoon, the Iranian outfit, which had defeated China in straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-15) the previous day, slumped to the Brazilian squad 2-3 (17-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 and 13-15) at the end of a thrilling Pool 12 game played at the multi-purpose Ufa Arena in the western Russian city of Ufa.

The Brazilian team started the game with whim and vigor, and took the first point. The South Americans built up momentum and accumulated points to surge ahead.

The Iranian squad, however, managed to reduce the margin to 8-10, Presstv reported.

The Brazilians then could place the Iranian team under pressure through good service, forcing their opponents to commit a series of individual mistakes. They finally conquered the first set at 25-17.

Iranian players responded in the second set, and imposed pace to lead 4-2. Their Brazilian rivals nevertheless reclaimed the lead later on and were 8-7 in front at the first technical timeout.

Iran then powered past to rack up points, and claimed the set 25-23.

The Iranian outfit maintained composure as the match extended into the third set. It led 8-6 at the first technical timeout.

Brazil soon gained a 10-8 lead, prompting Iran’s Montenegrin coach Igor Kolaković to request a timeout.

Iran tied at 14-14, before the Brazilian team heightened pressure and won the third set 25-19.

Iranian volleyball playesr came from behind in the fourth set, and could clinch it by 25 points to 21 despite resistance and fight back from the Brazilian squad.

The final set started tight as both teams were willing to get it at all costs. They were tailing each other very closely, before Brazilians enlarged the advantage and sealed the decider 15-13.

The Iran men’s national volleyball team is scheduled to take on Russia on Sunday evening.

The 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League kicked off on May 25, and will run through July 8 in 22 host cities.

A total of 16 teams compete in a round-robin format with every core team hosting a pool at least once.

The teams are divided into four pools of four teams at each week and compete five weeks long, with a total of 120 matches.

The top five teams after the preliminary round join the host of the final round to compete in the final round.

The relegation takes in consideration only the 4 challenger teams.

The last-ranked challenger team plays the promotion play-off against the Challenger Cup winners. The winners of the play-off will qualify for the next edition as a challenger team.