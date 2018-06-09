Journalist Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live'

Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer says he has "only a few weeks to live" because of an aggressive form of cancer.

Krauthammer disclosed his doctors' prognosis in a letter released Friday to colleagues, friends and viewers.

Krauthammer wrote that he underwent surgery in August to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. While thought to be successful, he said there were complications that he was overcoming. However, he wrote recent tests revealed the cancer has returned and is "spreading rapidly."

Krauthammer says he will "leave this life with no regrets."

In October 2016, Krauthammer spoke at Longview's Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center as the first speaker in the Garland Distinguished Lecture Series, Presstv reported.

An extension of the University of Texas at Tyler's long-running Distinguished Lecture Series, the Garland lectures are named for the late Neal Garland and his wife, Peggy, whose support drew the state's flagship university to build its Longview University Center.

Krauthammer set the bar high for future series speakers, judging by his audience's alternating silent attention and appreciative laughter.

The 68-year-old was paralyzed below the neck in a diving accident yet graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 and practiced psychiatry.

He later developed a career as a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and commentator.