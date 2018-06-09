RSS
0631 GMT June 09, 2018

News ID: 216432
Published: 0457 GMT June 09, 2018

Iran Foreign Ministry welcomes Eid al-Fitr ceasefire in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi has welcomed the Afghan government's decision to announce a ceasefire with the Taliban on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr Muslim holidays in the war-stricken country.

"Iran regards this move as a positive step towards achieving bigger agreements and restoring long-lasting stability and security to Afghanistan," Qassemi said on Saturday.

The Iranian spokesperson also expressed the Islamic Republic's readiness to help Afghanistan promote peace under the leadership of the country’s government, Presstv reported.

The Taliban announced in a statement on Saturday that it had agreed to a three-day ceasefire with Afghan security forces for Eid al-Fitr in the middle of June, following a truce deal already proposed by President Ashraf Ghani.

The ceasefire, the first offer of its kind, will begin either on Friday or Saturday, as Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, falls on one of these days.

The deputy spokesman for the Afghan president welcomed the Taliban’s agreement to the government ceasefire proposal for Eid al-Fitr, expressing hope that the decision can lead to lasting peace.

The Afghan government hopes that the Taliban will respond positively to the demands of the people and clergy in Afghanistan and focus on putting an end to the war in the country, Shah Hossein Mortazavi said.

   
Resource: presstv
