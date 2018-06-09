Some countries do not belong to G7, some should be included: Analyst

Groups like the G7, G20 and the like are overtaken by every day events, so while China which on some accounts is the largest economy in the world is not a member of the G7 industrialized nations, a country like Italy that does not belong there is a member, says an American investigative journalist.

Wayne Madsen, author and investigative journalist told Press TV on Saturday that groups like the G7 should include other countries like China and Russia to better represent their labels.

“I think Russia would choose to be a member of this group of industrialized countries known as the G8.”

Madsen argued Italy does not belong to the G7 and that China definitely belongs among the group of industrialized nations. He said China’s presence would much better represent the world economy than countries like Britain, France, Canada, Germany and especially Italy, Presstv reported.

Russia should return to G7

Trump had said on Friday that Moscow should return to the Group of Seven industrialized nations, known as G7, as he prepared to fly to Canada to attend the three-day conference.

“This used to be the G8 because Russia was in it, and now Russia’s not in it,” he said outside the White House.

“Why are we having a meeting without Russia? I would recommend, and it is up to them, but Russia should be at the meeting," Trump noted. "They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”

Back in 2014, six western powers – the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy - plus Japan decided to suspend Moscow from the G8 forum over the country’s alleged role in the Ukrainian conflict, especially Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

In response to Trump's remark concerning Moscow's participation in the G7 meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov appeared to snub the idea and said, “Russia is focused on other formats.”

“The relevance of this body is losing relevance over the years from the Russian perspective,” he added. “In the changing international political and economic situation, the importance of formats such as the G20, where Russia is an active participant, is growing rapidly."

Trump’s comment came a day after he engaged in a bitter back-and-forth with leaders of France and Canada on Twitter over international trade issues.