0914 GMT June 10, 2018

Published: 0344 GMT June 10, 2018

Iran, Slovenia ink MoU on academic cooperation

MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Iran's Shahr-e Kord University and Slovenia's University of Ljubljana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop scientific and educational cooperation.

Exchanging of professors and students, implementation of joint research projects, holding conferences, workshops and joint events, facilitating the process of research grants, exchanging library resources, as well as bilateral scientific capacity building are among the main objectives of this MoU, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The four-year agreement can be extended to other areas of cooperation, too.

The University of Ljubljana is the oldest and largest university in Slovenia. With over 63,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, it is among the largest universities in Europe.

   
