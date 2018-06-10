Parliament approves Palermo bill

Iranian lawmakers approved on Sunday the Palermo bill on joining the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC).

The parliamentarians earlier amended the bill after Guardian Council found incompatibility between the text of the bill and its translation, IRNA reported.

Iran's Parliament did approve the Palermo bill with 136 votes in favor and 89 against. Eleven lawmakers abstained.

According to UNODC, the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000, is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime.

It opened for signature by member states at a High-level Political Conference convened for that purpose in Palermo, Italy, on December 12-15, 2000, and entered into force on September 29, 2003.