Visit Mausoleum of Sa’di in Shiraz

The mausoleum of Sa’di is one of the major tourist attractions of Shiraz in southern province of Fars which draws huge number of tourists.

The Iranian poet is a globally known scholar whose words have touched many hearts across the world and wakened up many minds to take new steps in their lives to reach higher levels of humanity, ifpnews.com wrote.

The ambiance of this location is much more attractive than its architecture although it has got interesting character by itself.

Sa’di lived in 13th century, but he’s a man for all centuries. The rich depth of his writings and ideas with social and moral values have gone beyond time.

His words have been quoted by Persian-speaking people inside Iran and outside alike. Even Western sources have quoted him and continue to do so.

He is widely recognized as one of the great masters of classical Persian literature. Some even title him second only after Ferdowsi whose position for saving the Persian Language is unparalleled and no one could even do what he did.

The reputation of Sa’di in Persian literature is because of his eloquence in using the language.

After eight centuries, his works are still easy to understand and his ideas are still admirable for Persian speakers.

Sa’di was a man of learning. Spending infancy and childhood without a father and going through youth in poverty and hardship never stopped him from pursuing learning.

Therefore, he left his birthplace to Baghdad where Nezamieh University was the center of knowledge and many studied there in the Muslim world.

Among various subjects that he studied there, he proved to be excellent in Arabic literature, Islamic sciences, history, governance, law and Islamic theology, the Destination Iran website reported.

Sa’di was a man of traveling. Mongols invasion and unstable situation in Iran led him a lifetime of living abroad in various countries like Anatolia, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Sindh (Today’s Pakistan), India, Central Asia, Hijaz (Today’s Saudi Arabia), etc.

Eventually, after 30 years, he returned to his birthplace as an elderly man and was welcomed and highly respected.

He was titled ‘Sheikh’ because of his knowledge and found followers who pursued his values and words.

Within two years after his return to Shiraz, Sa’di wrote his two most famous books: ‘Bustan’, also known as Bostan (The Orchard) in 1257 and ‘Golestan’, known as Gulistan (The Rose Garden) in 1258.

Bostan is entirely in verse introduces moral virtues and Gulistan is mainly in prose containing stories and personal anecdotes.

Sa’di was buried in a village outside Shiraz which is now part of the city although it’s at the outskirt in a relatively poor neighborhood.

Under Karimkhan-e Zand, the 18th century ruler of Shiraz, the present Sa’di’s mausoleum was built to further honor him.

It’s in form of a multi-sided building with a cupola on top. From outside, it may look like a square structure due to its flat facade decorated with Shirazi tiles depicting tree of life in various colors.

Inside, you can see the eight corners of the building and large lamp hanging from the ceiling. His grave is beautifully carved in Persian.

Later, this building was connected to another tomb of a Shirazi poet, Shurideh Shirazi by a colonnade portico.

The Mausoleum of Sa’di is located inside a garden where beautiful flowers and several cypress trees are planted to make the setting even more beautiful.

A fish pond in an underground reached by some steps lead visitors to some water channels that have been in use since the time of Sa’di at this place.

Today, there’s some fish crossing channels and coming to the center where people can see them.

Recently, as more and more people come to this place to visit Sa’di’s Mausoleum and show their respect to the poet, the garden has been enlarged and can accommodate three times more visitors in it.