Iranian Paralympic shooter Javanmardi named IPC’s May Athlete of Month

Iranian Paralympic shooter Sareh Javanmardi has captured the title of the Allianz Athlete of the Month for May 2018, following her commendable display of talent and aptitude at the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The 33-year-old Iranian sportswoman obtained 41 percent of the votes in a tight contest with Ukrainian powerlifter Mariana Shevchuk, who managed to garner 38 percent, presstv.com reported.

Belgian track and field athlete Peter Genyn came in the third place with 14 percent of the public votes.

Brazilian equestrian rider Rodolpho Riskalla and Canadian judoka Priscilla Gagne landed in the fourth and fifth positions as well.

On March 27, Javanmardi participated in the women’s P4 50-meter pistol SH1 competitions of the 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

She racked up 220.6 points to claim the top position and finish as champion.

Two Chinese sports shooters clinched the silver and bronze medals.

The impressive achievement came a day after the Iranian team, comprised of Javanmardi, Samira Eram and Mahdi Zamani Shourabi, landed in the top spot at the end of the P4 mixed 50-meter pistol SH1 contests, and was awarded the gold medal.

The 2018 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup opened on March 19, and wrapped up on March 28.