Official: Handicrafts convey Iran's cultural message to world

Each of Iran's handicrafts can communicate a cultural message of Iran which can be conveyed to the rest of the world, said the head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO).

"Today's global civilization involves complicated commercial-economic as well as deep cultural relations which tend to expand ties between countries. One of the best manifestation of human languages is the language of art (fine arts and applicable arts)," Ali-Asghar Mounesan said in a message to mark World Handicraft Day (June 10), according to IRNA.

"What is termed today as 'branding' was in fact coined in the distant past through handicrafts as Kashan's pottery and Isfahan's toreutics confirms the claim."

He said that each of Iran's handicrafts will convey the message of Iran through different means such as exports, exhibitions or briefcase business to other countries. He added that it may lead to economic development by creating more employment.

June 10 marks World Handicraft Day and Iranian artists have used the occasion to draw international attention to Iran's unique art forms, particularly the Persian rug. But many believe that more needs to be done to introduce Iran's handicraft to the world.