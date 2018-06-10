Official: Iran processed 214 bcm of sweet gas last year

Iranian refineries processed 214 billion cubic meters (bcm) of sweet gas in the year to March 20, 2018, said the National Iranian Gas Company's (NIGC) director for coordination and supervision on production.

Gholamreza Bahman-Nia further said this shows a 9.3-percent growth compared to the figure for a year earlier, Shana reported.

He said the production of other gas byproducts has reached the 'highest level' since other phases of South Pars gas field became operational.

"The production of gas condensates, ethane and sulfur rose 11 percent, 23 percent and 7.3 percent respectively last year," he said.

Bahman-Nia said Iranian refineries have the 'required capacity' to increase the production of 'valuable' gas products this year.

The official noted that National Iranian Gas Company seeks to boost foreign investment and upgrade the quality of its products.

South Pars gas field — which is located in the Persian Gulf — hosts the bulk of Iran's natural gas reserves.

The joint field — called the North Dome field in Qatar — is the world's biggest largest gas field with estimated reserves of 51 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and some 50 billion barrels of condensate.