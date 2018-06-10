Iranians dominate Karate 1 PL

Sports Desk

Iranians stole the show at the fifth round of the Karate 1 Premier League in Istanbul, Turkey, collecting 12 medals including three golds.

On Sunday, Amir Mehdizadeh overcame his Turkish opponent 3-1 in the men’s -60kg final bout to win the gold medal.

Mehdi Khodabakhshi kept up the momentum for Iran and grabbed the country’s second gold of the day after he outpowered the Macedonian karateka 7-3 in the men’s -84kg final.

Saleh Abazari took Iran’s gold tally to three, beating a Dutch rival to win the men’s +84kg gold.

Also on the final day of the competitions, Seyyed Ali Karimi (-67kg) and Bahman Asgari (-75kg) settled for two silver medals in the men’s division after suffering defeats against athletes from Japan and Ukraine in the final respectively.

Earlier in the competitions, Taravat Khaksar (-55kg), Iran’s three-a-side kata team comprising Elnaz Taqipour, Shadi Ja’fari and Najmeh Qazizadeh and Isfahan team (Fatemeh Chizari, Maryam Karimi and Zohreh Karimkhani) also participating in the kata team contests had won three bronze medals in the women’s competitions.

In addition, Zabihollah Pourshib (-84kg), Saman Heydari (+84kg) and Arak’s team (Abolfazl Shahrjerdi, Ali Zand and Milad Delikhoun) representing the country in kata competitions took three men’s bronze medals.

Iran was crowned champion of the fifth round of the premier league followed by Japan and Turkey in the second and third places respectively.

Some 607 karatekas represented 63 countries in Istanbul on June 8-10.

The next round of the competitions will be held in Berlin, Germany, on September 14-16.