Fitting end to Asian junior athletics meet for Iranians

Sports Desk

Iranians grabbed two bronze medals on the final day of the 2018 Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Japan.

On Sunday, Seyyed Amir Zamanpour, representing Iran in the men’s 5000m contests, crossed the finish line in 14:25.25 minutes to settle for a third-spot finish as he shattered the country’s 17-year-old record.

India’s Ajeet Kumar and Ren Tazawa of Japan collected the gold and silver respectively.

In addition, Mehdi Pirjahan also took a bronze in the men’s 400m hurdles after he finished the contest in 51.18 seconds following Yusuke Shirao of Japan and Qatar’s Bassem Hemeida.

On Saturday, Abdolrahim Darzadeh, clocking 1:54.23 minutes in the final, collected the men’s 800m silver.

Earlier in the competitions, Rayahneh Arani had won a history-making bronze in the women’s hammer throw as she became the first Iranian woman to win a medal in the competitions.

Moreover, Hossein Rasouli had won the gold in the men’s discus throw to set a new championship and country record with a best attempt of 62.29m.

A total of five medals gave Iran a seventh-place finish in the competitions with Japan, China and India finishing first to third respectively.

The 18th edition of the tournament took place in Nagaragawa Stadium in the city of Gifu on June 7-10.

