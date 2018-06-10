Fan power to push Iran forward in Russia

Boosted by a turnout of fans at its open training session in Moscow, Iran is raring to get its 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia campaign started.

Having been the first team to arrive for Russia 2018, Iran underwent a one-hour open session at the Strogino Stadium on Saturday and the presence of the fans has motivated Carlos Queiroz's squad even more as the Iranians await their first Group B match against Morocco on June 15.

"I am glad to see the supporters around. It really gives us energy. I am sure our fans' support will be an advantage for us in the World Cup," said midfielder Vahid Amiri.

Iran draws strength from its phenomenal fan base with matches in Tehran always drawing capacity crowds.

Iran will need its fans as it is braced for a tough group stage for after the Morocco tie, Iran faces 2010 FIFA World Cup winner Spain on June 20 before completing the group stage against reigning European champion Portugal five days later.

The team, however, is focused on the opening match as three points against Morocco will be the perfect start in Iran’s bid to advance to the knockout stage for the first time in its fifth appearance at the World Cup.

"We are doing our best to win the first match against Morocco. Our focus is only on our first fixture at the moment," said defender Roozbeh Cheshmi.

Iran received a boost after defeating Lithuania 1-0 in its final friendly match on Friday, with Karim Ansarifard scoring the winner.

The three-time AFC Asian Cup winner easily qualified for its second successive FIFA World Cup, going unbeaten in 10 matches in its qualifying group.