Rouhani calls for further economic relations with India, China, Mongolia

President Hassan Rouhani in separate meetings with the leaders of China, India and Mongolia on Sunday, stressed on the expansion of economic relations.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China.

In his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rouhani expressed satisfaction over growing relations between Tehran and New Delhi, the president’s official website reported.

He emphasized that Tehran welcomes development and deepening of the inclusive relations with India as a friendly country in the region and is ready for strategic cooperation with the country.

Rouhani welcomed India’s active participation in the development project of Chabahar Port, saying, “Chabahar Port, as a bridge between India to Afghanistan and Central Asia to Eastern Europe, can strengthen the historical and commercial relations between the two countries and the region more than ever.”

Referring to the importance of the role of banking cooperation in developing economic relations, the president emphasized that the implementation of the recent agreements signed between the two countries in New Delhi should be accelerated, describing the implementation of those plans as a step towards further development of relations between the two nations.

The Indian prime minister highlighted the importance and special status of Chabahar Port for the development of regional cooperation.

President Rouhani also held separate meeting with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

Rouhani welcomed development of Tehran-Ulaanbaatar relations in all areas, saying: “Tehran is ready to develop and strengthen its economic and trade relations with Mongolia, and all existing capabilities and opportunities must be tapped to deepen relations.”

He said Tehran encourages the Iranian private sector and businessmen to participate in Mongolian development projects. He also said that Iranian investors have the capacity to invest in animal husbandry in Mongolia.

Battulga hailed the relationship between the two countries as developing and said Ulaanbaatar is determined to strengthen its relations with Tehran in all fields, the economy in particular.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani has traveled to Qingdao in China’s eastern province of Shandong to participate in the SCO summit at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The Iranian and Chinese presidents on Sunday attended a ceremony in which both countries signed four memorandums of understanding.