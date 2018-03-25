Dozens of Saudi mercenaries killed as Yemeni forces hit bases in Ta’izz, Hudaydah

Dozens of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's resigned president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, have been killed and scores of others sustained injuries when Yemeni army forces separately fired two domestically-manufactured ballistic missiles at their base in the country’s southwestern province of Ta’izz as well as the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

A Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that Yemeni soldiers and their allies launched a short-range Zelzal-2 (Earthquake-2) missile at the Saudi mercenaries in the Maqbanah district of Ta’izz.

The source added that the attack left an unidentified number of Hadi loyalists dead and injured.

Earlier in the day, many Saudi-sponsored militiamen lost their lives and sustained injuries when Yemeni soldiers and allied fighters fired a Qaher M-2 (Subduer M-2) ballistic missile at their position in Hudaydah, Presstv reported.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official recently warned against the “catastrophic” living conditions in Yemen, stating that there was a growing risk of famine and cholera there.

“People's lives have continued unraveling. Conflict has escalated since November driving an estimated 100,000 people from their homes,” John Ging, UN director of aid operations, told the UN Security Council on February 27.

Ging said cholera had infected 1.1 million people in Yemen since last April, and a new outbreak of diphtheria had occurred in the war-ravaged Arab country since 1982.