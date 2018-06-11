Iranian researchers close to clinical phase of CRISPR genome editing technique

By Sadeq Dehqan & Zahra A’rabi

CRISPR genome editing technique has turned to one of the most promising methods in biomedical field during recent years. It can help cure genetic diseases especially different types of cancers.

CRISPR is a new technology in genome editing which can help a lot in development of gene therapy.

So far, the gene therapy has been mainly performed by gene transfer technique, in a way that a virus transfers a normal version of the genome to cell and it can help to replace the defective genome that caused the disease.

But in CRISPR method, scientists can directly edit defective gene. They separate and replace the defective DNA with the normal one.

Scientists believe that the new method is better due to elimination of side effects and probable danger of adding new foreign gene.

Sometimes, foreign gene is located in wrong place and this can cause cancer. However, the gene that is repaired by CRISPR is under control.

Scientists have not reached certain result by this technique in human treatment up to now, however, they keep trying.

Iranian scientists also have had research in this field during recent years, leading to good results on par with the other countries.

Deputy Chief of Iran Genetic Association told Iran Daily that CRISPR is one of latest and most important techniques in editing defective genomic segments.

Pointing to diseases resulting from genetic disorders, Javad Mowla added due to genetic defect, a vital enzyme isn’t produced in body but by diagnosing defect and replacing the defective segment of the genome, there is more hope to cure the disease.

On global results in CRISPR technique, he added, “We don’t have significant gap with the world. As just one or two clinical phases of the technique have started in the world and they have not achieved any result in curing humans yet.”

He further said: “CRISPR exists as a laboratory-level technique in Iran. Researchers have done the technique on animal models and are ready to enter clinical phase.”

Mowla continued, “Clinical phase is full of risks, so we should consider all aspects. Therefore, we enter to this phase by observing the required standards”.

He said, “By making collaboration between medical scientists and primary scientific researchers, we hope we can pave the grounds for using this technique in treatment sector”.

On progress in country’s position in genetic research, he added, “We don’t have any shortage in production of science, however budget problems can cause delay in research projects.”

The deputy chief of Iran Genetic Association said several big companies are currently active in producing genetic medicines in the country. They have even exported their products, he added.

On expensive price of genetic medicines, Mowla pointed out it takes at least 15 years of research to produce any of these medicines.

So, the companies want to cover the costs spent for years of research through selling these products, he said.

He added that the foreign brands are very expensive while the domestic products are at lower prices.