RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0705 GMT June 11, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216500
Published: 0445 GMT June 11, 2018

Researchers find melatonin alleviating metal toxicity in wheat

Researchers find melatonin alleviating metal toxicity in wheat
thebalance.com

Chinese researchers have found melatonin, an important biological hormone in wheat, can prevent heavy metal toxicity and improve growth.

The breakthrough has provided a new means to mitigate soil pollution by heavy metals, xinhuanet.com wrote.

Heavy metal pollution is a challenge in agricultural production. The heavy metal cadmium can not only decrease the growth and yield of wheat, but also threaten the health of humans and animals after it accumulates in plants and seeds.

Researchers found there are a series of genes for melatonin synthesis in wheat seedlings.

 The expression levels of these genes and melatonin synthesis begin increasing after they are exposed to cadmium.

Increased melatonin can further activate two antioxidant enzymes, APX and SOD, which can help alleviate the cadmium toxicity and promote root growth.

The research, led by Wu Lifang at Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under Chinese Academy of Sciences, was recently published in the international journal Molecules.

 

   
KeyWords
Researchers
find
melatonin
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0803 sec