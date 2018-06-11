Sari, ancient hub of culture, tourism

Sari is an Iranian city situated among the forest and the sea, with a pristine nature and a world of sights to see. It is the largest and most populous city in northern province of Mazandaran, and also the capital of the province.

Most historians have called Sari ‘the ancient city of myth’ and refer to it as the capital of the orange blossoms in the north of the country, ifpnews.com wrote.

The historical city is more than 6,000 years old. People from Sari are called Saravi. The climate of Sari is mild and damp in the summer and it is relatively cold and dry in winter.

The southern mountainous parts of this city have long and very cold winters.

Historic buildings, the daily markets, parks, old neighborhoods, and the city’s entertainment centers are among its important tourist attractions.

The most significant sources of income of rural people in this city have been livestock breeding, fishing and farming.

Rice and citrus are the most famous products of Saravi farmers in the north of the country.

At the beginning of the rule of Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar and before Tehran, Sari was for some time the capital of Iran, it was the first city where the construction of the national railway began.