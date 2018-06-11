Published by dailysabah.com Have you noticed that your teeth look yellow in photos even if you brush them regularly? It may be due to misleading facts about oral health.

Having white, shiny teeth has become as important as wearing trendy clothes.

On social media like Instagram, the color of teeth is not something that can be changed quickly before taking a photo, even with photo filters. The change of color in teeth, mainly the yellowing of teeth occurs when the outer layer of the tooth enamel starts to weaken and becomes transparent in time, dailysabah.com reported.

This causes dentine to start showing — dentine has a dark yellow to brown color. For some people, this layer weakens quicker than others and their teeth start to lose their whiteness.

Here are six habits that may cause yellowing in teeth:

Do not overuse mouthwash

A dry mouth is an unwanted situation for your oral health because saliva comprises of minerals, enzymes and oxygen composites. Saliva decreases the acid that neutralizes your oral PH balance, washes your teeth regularly in order to destroy bacteria and prevents sticking of stains to the protective layer on our teeth. However, when mouthwash is overused, it can destroy enamel as it is very acidic. If you often use mouthwash to refresh your breath, I recommend you try other options, such as brushing your teeth frequently and using dental floss.

Acidic fruits and vegetables may cause yellow teeth

Juices, fizzy drinks, some sports drinks and fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, pineapples and citrus fruits, can harm your enamel like mouthwashes. This does not mean that you have to remove the aforementioned vegetables and fruits from your life. However, you drink some water after eating or drinking them to reduce their impact on your teeth. Also try to consume water after drinking black tea in order to prevent stains.

Coffee is good for health but can cause yellow teeth

According to scientific research, coffee is good for our health. However, it has also a negative feature: yellowing of the teeth. As the protective layer of our teeth is porous, coffee stains on them can settle and cause yellowing if they are not washed and brushed well. Do not be demoralized, this situation occurs only if you over consume coffee. Over consumption consists of more than one or two cups of coffee a day. Smoking is also harmful to both general and oral health.

New projects such as Green Crescent continue their work on creating awareness on the harmful effect of smoking. Research about how harmful smoking can be continues with new projects at the Green Crescent. Cigarettes are harmful to health and the health of smokers worsens every day. Smoking weakens the body and immune system, make people lose their appetite and cause cancer.

The breath of smokers also smells bad, and their teeth become yellow because of the chemicals in tobacco. The nicotine in cigarettes also leaves a yellowish, brownish color on the surface of the teeth. According to research, cigarettes also cause some oral problems, such as gingival diseases, tooth decay and dryness of the mouth. Do not forget that another reason to quit smoking is to have much whiter and stronger teeth.

Dental floss is important for oral health

Research has revealed that the use of dental floss prevents decaying and early loss of teeth. Unfortunately, most of us are not in the habit to floss regularly. However, if we do not floss, a plate can accumulate on the enamel. This causes thinning of the protective layer and yellowing of teeth.

Brushing your teeth harshly does not make them white

Good oral hygiene is the right method to give you your best smile. Toothpaste softens stains on the surface of teeth slowly. Whitening toothpaste works in the same way with more additives. However, they do not whiten teeth.

You should brush your teeth two times a day healthy teeth. If you have bad breath and gingival diseases even though you brush your teeth every day, then it may be due to you not brushing your teeth correctly. You should not brush your teeth less than four minutes. Even if you have a regular brushing routine, more pressure and speed do not mean a healthier mouth.

Contrary, it can create an opposite effect. If you brush your teeth often and harshly, you will corrode the thin enamel layer and reveal the dentin layer. This will cause your teeth to look yellow. If your teeth become yellow, you should consult your dentist for professional whitening options.

Natural ways to whiten your teeth

If you want your smile to look beautiful, you can have healthier and whiter teeth with these natural ways:

Banana peel

You can use banana peels instead of teeth whitening pens on your teeth. Banana peels contain potassium, magnesium and manganese. These are all helpful to remove teeth stains. In order to use this method, choose a fully-ripened banana. Rub it on your teeth for two minutes once a week and then brush your teeth after.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial features. Therefore, it can help prevent plaque when used as a mouthwash. It also helps prevent yellowing in teeth.

Turmeric

Turmeric, one of the most-loved spices, has tightening features. This means you can prevent gingival plates. It prevents gingival diseases and also is a natural whitening tool with its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic features.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an antibacterial product which makes teeth white and decreases gingival inflammation. Gargle with organic coconut oil every morning for at least five minutes. In a recent search, it was determined that regular use of coconut oil on teeth surface prevents decaying and bad breath.

Carbonate

Sodium bicarbonate can be more effective than toothpaste. However, carbonate should not be used all the time rather it should be applied once a week.