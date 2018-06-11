Smoke-free policies linked to lower heart disease risk

Laws that ban smoking at workplaces and other public places are associated with a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a study of Northwestern University (NU) found.

To be specific, the study found that smoke-free policies in workplaces were linked to a nearly 50 percent reduction in the risk among middle-aged adults, while that for restaurants were associated with a reduction of around 25 percent, xinhuanet.com reported.

The study linked data from participants in the CARDIA (Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults) study to state, county and local 100 percent smoke-free policies in restaurants and non-hospitality workplaces. The data included 3,783 adults, both black and white, with a median follow-up of 20 years.

Stephanie Mayne, a postdoctoral fellow at Nu's Department of Preventive Medicine, said, "Our results suggest smoke-free policies may prevent cardiovascular disease among young to middle-aged adults.”

Only 25 US states have laws banning smoking in all workplaces and restaurants.

The researchers are now examining whether smoke-free policies are associated with reductions in blood pressure among non-smokers, which may be a potential mechanism for the influence of such polices on cardiovascular disease risk.