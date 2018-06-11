Iran women’s national 3x3 basketball team shine in Philippines' World Cup

The Iran women’s national 3x3 basketball team defeated Andorra7-21 at the 2018 Fédération Internationale de Basket-ball (FIBA) 3x3 World Cup in the Philippines on Monday.

The Iranian women squad, who has recently managed to attend the international competition with Hijab, is attending in the World Cup for the first time, IRNA reported.

The 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup started on June 8 and will wrap up on June 12, 2018. It is co-organized by FIBA.

The Iran women’s national 3x3 basketball team has been drawn along with Andorra, Russia, Uganda and the United States in Pool C of the forthcoming tournament.

The Czech Republic is pitted against Italy, Malaysia, Turkmenistan and Venezuela in Pool A.

Pool B comprises Argentina, China, France, Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Spain shape Pool D.

The 3x3 (pronounced three on three) basketball is a form of the game played three a side on one hoop.

The basketball discipline is currently being promoted and structured by FIBA, and the highest tournament for national 3x3 teams is the FIBA 3x3 World Championships.