Eight Daesh members to be executed in Iran

The death sentence of eight Daesh terrorists got confirmed in Supreme Court of Iran, said the deputy head of the Supreme Court of Iran on Monday.

“The death sentence of the eight Daesh terrorists, which had been referred to the Supreme Court, was confirmed,” said Gholam-Reza Ansari, IRNA reported.

The eight terrorists were sentenced to death after seven court hearings.

The terrorists were arrested due to their attacks on Iranian Parliament and the shrine of Imam Khomeini on June 7, 2017.

The twin attacks claimed 17 lives.