Iran's 'Mr. Deer' wins at Animafest Zagreb

Iranian short animated piece 'Mr. Deer' won the Special Animation award at the 28th Animafest Zagreb in Croatia.

Directed by Mojtaba Mousavi and produced by Elaheh Farnia, 'Mr. Deer' is a stop motion animation which utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity, ifilmtv.ir wrote.

The World Festival of Animated Film — Animafest Zagreb, established in 1972, is the second oldest film festival in the world completely dedicated to animation.

The 28th edition of the festival was held from June 4 to 9 at different locations across the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

'Mr. Deer' is also taking part in the competition section of 42nd Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, which is underway from June 11 to 16.