Iran's Taftian wins 100m gold at IAAF Diamond League

Sports Desk

Iranian sprinter Hassan Taftian stole the spotlight at the sixth round of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden, snatching a prestigious gold medal.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Iranian clocked the fastest time in the men’s 100m final with 10.07 seconds to finish first in the contest.

Yoshihide Kiryu from Japan recorded the time of 10.15 seconds and took the silver medal with Canada’s Gavin Smellie settling for a third-spot finish with 10.17 seconds.

Discus bronze

Iran’s Ehsan Haddadi took his tally to three medals at this year’s competitions as the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist grabbed a bronze medal in the men’s discus throw with an attempt of 67.68m, following Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres (69.67m) and Andrius Gudzius (69.59m) of Lithuania who took the gold and silver respectively.

The next round of the league will be held in Paris on June 30.