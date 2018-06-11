RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0522 GMT June 11, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216528
Published: 0143 GMT June 11, 2018

Iran's Taftian wins 100m gold at IAAF Diamond League

Iran's Taftian wins 100m gold at IAAF Diamond League

Sports Desk

Iranian sprinter Hassan Taftian stole the spotlight at the sixth round of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden, snatching a prestigious gold medal.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Iranian clocked the fastest time in the men’s 100m final with 10.07 seconds to finish first in the contest.

Yoshihide Kiryu from Japan recorded the time of 10.15 seconds and took the silver medal with Canada’s Gavin Smellie settling for a third-spot finish with 10.17 seconds.

 

Discus bronze

 

Iran’s Ehsan Haddadi took his tally to three medals at this year’s competitions as the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist grabbed a bronze medal in the men’s discus throw with an attempt of 67.68m, following Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres (69.67m) and Andrius Gudzius (69.59m) of Lithuania who took the gold and silver respectively.

The next round of the league will be held in Paris on June 30.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Hassan Taftian
IAAF Diamond League
men’s 100m
irandaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0667 sec