13 dead, 31 wounded in Kabul attack

A suicide attacker blew himself up Monday as government workers queued for an early bus home during the holy month of Ramadan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 31, officials and hospital staff said.

The Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the Afghan capital, a day before the government's separate cease-fire with the Taliban is due to start.

The blast happened at the main gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, police and Health Ministry spokesmen told AFP.

Employees were gathered at the entrance of the compound waiting for a bus to take them home when the bomber blew himself up in the crowd, said Rural Ministry spokesman Faridoon Azhand, who was inside the building at the time.

"I was in my office when I heard a big blast," another employee said.

"Most of my colleagues were leaving for the day to go home. I am worried about my colleagues. We are told to stay inside for now."

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai confirmed the attacker had targeted the employees as they waited for the bus. They were leaving early due to the holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

The attack was just one of several around Afghanistan Monday.

Militants raided a government building in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, prompting terrified employees to jump out of the windows, officials said.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to the education department, triggering a fierce battle between gunmen and Afghan security forces, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

At least 10 people were wounded, city health department director Najibullah Kamawal said.

In another incident an explosion inside a house in Kabul killed one person and wounded three others, Stanikzai said.

The three wounded were detained after police found explosives, including suicide vests, in the building which they suspect was being used by militants planning attacks in the city.

Taliban and Daesh have stepped up their attacks on Kabul in particular in recent years, making it the deadliest place in the country for civilians.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced police and troops would halt hostilities with the Taliban for a week – though he warned that operations against other groups, including Daesh, would continue.

The cease-fire would last from the "27th of Ramadan until the fifth day of Eid-al-Fitr", he said, indicating it could run from June 12-19.

The Taliban said Saturday their militants would stop attacking Afghan security forces but only for the first three days of Eid, the holiday capping Ramadan. They said they would continue attacking US-led NATO troops.

It is the first time the militants have agreed to suspend fighting since the 2001 US invasion, and the move was largely welcomed by war-weary Afghans.

Both sides have vowed to retaliate if attacked during the cease-fire.