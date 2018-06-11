Qassemi: Netanyahu had better stop killing Palestinians instead of ‘saving Iranians’

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi deplored Sunday’s comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed he wants to save “countless Iranian lives”, saying the Israeli premier had better stop killing innocent Palestinians.

“I don’t know to what extent one should respond to the remarks of a deceitful showman,” Qassemi told reporters in Tehran on Monday when he was asked about a two-minute video released on social media in which Netanyahu claimed he wants to help the Iranian people solve their water crisis and save their lives, Tasnim News Agency reported.

It is not the first time that Netanyahu makes such comments, Qassemi said, adding that the Israeli prime minister had better first stop the massacre of Palestinians and the crimes he is committing on a daily basis.

“Netanyahu needs to stop infanticide and homicide, and not worry about the issue of drought in Iran from that corner of the region,” he said.

The Iranian people, Qassemi said, are capable of taking care of their issues in due course, calling the Israel premier's offer “dishonest, duplicitous, and even childish.”

An unverified Twitter account in the name of North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho also lashed out at Netanyahu on Monday, branding him a “stinking Zionist” and dismissing the premier’s offer to Iran.

"Stinking Zionist Netanyahu offers water to Iran; he’s a criminal/liar so wouldn’t deliver,” the tweet said. "He can’t be bothered giving water to Gaza; he kills them instead."

A second Tweet from the account said that while officials prepared for the summit, "(we) can’t fail to note stinking Zionist warmonger Netanyahu in Europe seeking to isolate Iran."