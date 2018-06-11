Iran in talks to send manpower to Germany, Switzerland

Iran Technical and Vocational Training Organization is in talks with Germany and Switzerland to dispatch trained manpower to European countries, said the head of the organization.

Soleiman Pakseresht told Mehr News Agency on Monday on his return from a trip to Switzerland and Germany, "I held two separate meetings with the head and director of international relations of Swiss Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training.

"We agreed to increase cooperation in vocational education sector, hold joint workshops and retrain Iranian teachers."

Pakseresht also met Swiss State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation Mauro Dell'Ambrogio during which the two sides decided to strengthen ties by organizing educational workshops and exchanging educators.

The Iranian official further said that he also had held a meeting with the head of the Federal Institute of German Technical and Vocational Education in Berlin to discuss ways to re-organize management training at Iran's Technical and Vocational Training Organization.

"We are in negotiations with German officials to send Iranian manpower to the country," Pakseresht concluded.

On March 5, Germany's Stiftung Bildung and Handwerk (Education and Craft Foundation) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Technical and Vocational Training Organization and Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

Based on the MoU, Iranian educators and teachers of vocational schools will be trained by German experts in the field. Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development will finance the project while the Iranian side will provide the facilities and required personnel.

The MoU stipulates that SBH will transfer its dual education system methods to the Iranian side over three years to encourage Iranian industries and private sector to train their workforce.