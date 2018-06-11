Qatar takes UAE to UN human rights court over rights violations

The case, lodged before the Hague-based International Court of Justice on Monday, accused Abu Dhabi of "discrimination against Qatar and Qatari citizens," basing the claim on the UAE's decision to expel Qatari citizens, block Doha from accessing its airspace and other issues that stemmed from the ongoing diplomatic dispute.

“As set forth in detail in Qatar’s application to the International Court, the UAE led these actions, which have had a devastating effect on the human rights of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” the Qatari government said in a statement, Presstv Reported.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) also revealed that UAE officials had participated in a full-scale online media campaign against Qatar and Qataris, directly inciting hatred against the Persian Gulf country.

"The UAE deliberately discriminated against Qataris on the basis of their nationality, resulting in serious human rights abuses," Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

"Today's application is the first step in bringing an end to these violations and to restoring the basic rights of the many Qataris harmed by the UAE's actions," he added.

The Qatari government called on the Hague-based court to have the UAE make reparations, including compensation, but declined to provide further details on the amount it might be seeking.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash dismissed the Qatari claims in a post on Twitter as “lies."

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, in a scheme generally believed to have been orchestrated by Riyadh. The four countries accused Qatar of sponsoring “terrorism” and destabilizing the region, an allegation strongly denied by Doha.

Several African countries have also broken ties with Qatar in support for the Saudi-led quartet.

The Saudi-led quartet presented Qatar with a list of demands and gave it an ultimatum to comply or face consequences.

Qatar, however, refused to yield and denounced the demands as unreasonable, saying the pressure was aimed at stripping it of its sovereignty.