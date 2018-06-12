FM Zarif leaves Tehran for South Africa

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif heading a politico-economic delegation left Tehran for Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday to discuss Iran nuclear deal and bilateral ties.

Zarif is scheduled to hold meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterpart Lindiwe Sisulu, IRNA reported.

Iranian delegation is also to hold talks with South African economic officials.

Iranian nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and bilateral ties will be the most important topics to be discussed during the trip.