Locals and tourists enjoy gondolas in Turkey's Tunceli

The gondolas purchased by the governor's office and the municipality of Tunceli have been opened to service for people to enjoy Munzur Creek even more.

Tunceli Governor and Deputy Mayor Tuncay Sonel, Deputy Governor Selçuk Yosunkaya, the chairman of the Tunceli Chamber of Craftsmen and Artisans Hıdır Belice and Assistant Mayor Sami Doğan took an inaugural gondola tour, according to dailysabah.com.

Speaking to the press after the tour, Sonel noted that he started working in Tunceli 11 months ago when Munzur Creek was in a bad situation.

Tunceli now a city of peace

Environmental planning of a 200,000 square meter area was carried out in order to be used by city dwellers.

Walking and cycling roads, outdoor swimming pools, piers, cafes, leisure areas and miniature bridges were built.

Sonel noted that they turned the space into an area where locals can enjoy themselves with the support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the government.

Expressing that they have been working continuously to transform Munzur Creek into a center of attraction, the governor said, "Our gondolas and tour boats that will serve our citizens on the Munzur Creek have arrived. There is no need to go to Venice anymore.

“People can enjoy a gondola ride in Tunceli and experience the beauties of our city.

"Tunceli is now a city of peace. Our citizens, tradesmen, and locals are very satisfied. We are trying to reflect the affection and warmth of our government to locals.”

He said that they implemented Munzur Creek, Pülümür Creek, the town square, underground market, the animal shelter, art street and the improvement of local employment within a short amount of time.

He also added that they successfully brought in water from Munzur, one of the highest quality water in Turkey with a PH value of 8.45, from 80 kilometers through Ovacık sources to the city center.

The governor said, "We hope our citizens enjoy these new improvements.”