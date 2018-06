Iran is to become self-sufficient in wheat production this year and there is no need to import the strategic produce, said an advisor to the minister of agriculture of Iran on Tuesday.

“All the wheat needed this year is going to be produced inside the country,” said Emaeel Esfandiaripour, IRNA reported.

Three million tons of wheat have been bought through guaranteed purchase agreements since the beginning of the Iranian year (starting on March 21), said Esfandiaripour.

He also added that 150,000 tons of seeds have been bought for the next year.

Khuzestan, Golestan and Fars provinces have been on top of wheat purchase list this year.