1046 GMT June 12, 2018

News ID: 216578
Published: 0932 GMT June 12, 2018

Iran 5-a-side football team blanks France in 2018 IBSA Blind Football World Championships

Iran 5-a-side football team blanks France in 2018 IBSA Blind Football World Championships
The Iranian men’s national five-a-side football team (file photo)

The Iranian men’s national five-a-side football team has trounced France at the 2018 International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Blind Football World Championships in Spain.

The Iranian visually-challenged sportsmen routed their French counterparts 7-0 in the Spanish capital city of Madrid, presstv.com wrote.

Sadeq Rahimi scored a hat trick, while Behzad Zad Aliasghar and Hossein Rajabpour netted a brace each.

The Iranian para footballers are scheduled to play Colombian opponents on Tuesday.

The 2018 IBSA Blind Football World Championships kicked off on June 5, and will finish on June 18, 2018.

Five-a-side football includes a smaller pitch, smaller goals, and a reduced game duration. The penalty area is semi-circular in shape.

There are no offside rules and headers are not allowed.  Players are also required to wear shin guards but this is usually at the discretion of the referee.

   
