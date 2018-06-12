Iran wins group in Asian U19 volleyball meet

Sports Desk

Iran finished the group stage on a high note at the 2018 Asian Women's U19 Volleyball Championship in Vietnam, beating Macau.

On Tuesday, Iran beat the East Asian side in straight sets (25-11, 25-18, 25-12) in the city of Bac Ninh to win Pool C of the competition.

The victory came a day after Iran had been beaten by Australia in a five-set thriller. The Aussies, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat against Hong Kong on the final day of the group stage, giving Iranians the chance to top the group.

Iran had overcome Hong Kong 3-1 in its pool opener.

The competition ends on June 17.