Kane expects 'brave', 'aggressive' England in Russia

England will adopt an aggressive approach to their World Cup fixtures and tackle the tournament “head on” as Gareth Southgate’s youthful squad hopes to make its mark in Russia, captain Harry Kane said.

The 24-year-old Tottenham striker hopes that an inexperienced squad will be motivated by the biggest stage, on which the national team has repeatedly disappointed since lifting the trophy in 1966, Reuters reported.

“The aim is to be aggressive and brave in possession,” Kane told British media. “We want to take this tournament head on.

“There will be tough moments, and ups and downs. Sometimes going into a big tournament is about not losing and being passive but, for us, it’s about playing attacking football.

“We are aiming to win the first game, then to target the second, and take that attitude to the World Cup.”

Kane, who scored 41 goals for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions last season, will also be hoping to find the net for the first time at a major tournament.

He struggled for form during England’s dismal Euro 2016 campaign when the Three Lions were knocked out by Iceland in the Round of 16.

“Personally, that (scoring) record is something I want to change, and hopefully will this summer,” Kane added.

England faces Tunisia in its opening Group G fixture on Monday, before taking on Panama and Belgium.

‘Eden is OK’

Coach Roberto Martinez said there is “nothing to worry about” regarding playmaker Eden Hazard’s fitness after the Belgium skipper limped out of Belgian’s final World Cup warmup match against Costa Rica.

Hazard was substituted with a dead leg in the 70th minute of Belgium’s 4-1 win in Brussels on Monday but Martinez expects the player to be fit for the start of their campaign in Russia.

“Eden is okay, he had a little trouble, but it’s nothing to worry about,” the manager told reporters.

“I really enjoyed his performance. He was sharp and strong, he was majestic.

“At the end, he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg.”

Belgium is heading into the tournament on a 19-match unbeaten run and will face Panama in its Group G opener on Monday.