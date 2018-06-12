Swedish ambassador: Iran, Sweden strengthening ties

The Swedish ambassador to Iran said that Stockholm and Tehran are promoting their relations as the US is intensifying pressure on European countries to halt business in the Islamic Republic.

“Tehran and Stockholm have good trade transactions and they are trying to increase them,” Helena Sangeland told IRNA.

She said Sweden had established “very good” relations with Iran which have “become better over the past two years.”

The envoy noted that Swedish auto manufacturers are interested in producing passenger cars in Iran. “Swedish car makers are looking for strong economic partners to manufacture passenger cars in Iran. If they manage to find such partners, they would highly likely establish a presence in the Iranian market.”

Sangeland also pointed to Iran’s ties with Europe after the 2015 nuclear deal was signed.

The ambassador said European nations have expanded ties with Tehran in all fields since then.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — the US, the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany signed the nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on July 14, 2015. They started implementing the accord on January 16, 2016.

Under the accord, Tehran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

US President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly railed against the JCPOA, quit the deal in May, which has drawn strong condemnation from other signatories to the deal.

His administration has threatened to impose sanctions on European companies that do business in Iran following his withdrawal from the deal.

Further in her remarks, the Swedish ambassador said Iran and Sweden will hold their seventh economic commission two weeks from now.

Ambassador Sangeland said the two sides will hold a joint commission on women’s rights in Tehran next month.