June 12, 2018

June 12, 2018



Iranian officer killed in fighting drug-traffickers
An Iranian border guard was killed following clashes with drug smugglers in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, said an Iranian border guard commander.

“In the clash, several drug-traffickers were killed and First Lieutenant Ali Akbar Masouminejad was martyred,” Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee said on Tuesday, according to IRNA.

The rest of the drug smugglers escaped to the border of Pakistan, Rezaee added.

One car, 40 kilograms of morphine, and 876 kilograms of opium were seized in the operation in the city of Mirjaveh.

Iran has lost more than 4,000 of its security forces in the fight against drug smuggling over the past four decades.

With a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, Iran has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, Iran has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

 

 

   
