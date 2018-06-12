Armenian energy delegation to discuss gas issues in Iran

An Armenian delegation is due in Tehran next week for negotiations on new prices and an increase of Iran's gas exports to Armenia.

Behzad Babazadeh, the director of international affairs of National Iranian Gas Company (NIOC), said on Tuesday that the Yerevan thermal power plant has requested for more gas from Iran, panarmenian.net reported.

Noting that the contract between NIGC and Yerevan thermal power plant provides for the exchange of Iranian gas with electricity generated by the other side, Babazadeh said that the Armenian side wants imported gas from Iran to be increased from 1 mcm to 1.6 mcm.

Iranian officials say that the pipelines have the capacity to pump more gas to Armenia and Iran has no problem in increasing gas exports as long as Yerevan can pay for it or supply Iran with more electricity.

Armenia began importing gas from Iran in 2009.