Caspian states to discuss transport, trade deals

Experts from the Caspian states will meet in Astana on June 18-19 to discuss the texts of agreements on transportation and trade prior to the upcoming summit of heads of Caspian states which is scheduled to be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan in August.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said the date of the summit has not yet been fixed and no invitations have been sent, reported Trend News Agency.

"We are waiting for official confirmation from all participants of their readiness to hold the summit," Tleuberdi explained.

He noted that the decision to hold the summit in Aktau, not in Astana, as previously planned, was made due to the fact that "the last two summits were held in Baku and Astrakhan, and accordingly, we also decided that the summit should take place on the Caspian coast".

"The agenda of the summit is to discuss cooperation in the Caspian Sea, and it is expected to sign five to six agreements on transport, trade and economic relations, and their final texts are being agreed now," Tleuberdi said.

He added that the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be presented to the presidents of the Caspian countries.

"It will be submitted to the heads of states for discussion, and the expert group will report on the status of this document," he said.

The Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is a five-party document between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. The status of the Caspian Sea remains a key topic of discussion at the summits of the states of the region.

The presidents of the five countries met for the first time in 2002 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The second Caspian summit was held in Tehran in 2007, the third in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2010, and the fourth in Astrakhan, Russia, in 2014.