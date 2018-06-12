Larijani: Iran taking steps to facilitate investment after US nuclear deal pullout

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the Islamic Republic has taken steps to facilitate investment in the country after the United States' move to withdraw from the landmark nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, Larijani added that the US acted in violation of morality, international regulations and commitments and pulled out from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added that the US move has somehow affected investments in Iran, saying Tehran has adopted certain measures in this regard while negotiations are also underway.

"In accordance with the US behavior within the next months, we should work out a more precise framework," the top Iranian parliamentarian pointed out.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China – plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Since the US president pulled Washington out of the historic nuclear deal, European countries have been scrambling to ensure that Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal. The remaining parties have vowed to stay in the accord.

In separate letters to his counterparts in various countries, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said all members of the international community must stand up to US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law after Washington announced it was withdrawing from the landmark nuclear deal Iran.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said late last month that the bloc is determined to save the multilateral nuclear agreement despite the United States' move to withdraw from the deal.