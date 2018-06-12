Iran taking steps to facilitate investments after US nuclear deal pullout: Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says the Islamic Republic has taken steps to facilitate investments in the country after the United States' move to withdraw from a landmark nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, Larijani added that the US acted in violation of morality and international regulations and commitments and pulled out from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He added that the US move has somehow affected investments in Iran, saying Tehran has adopted certain measures in this regard while negotiations are also underway.

"In accordance with the US behavior within the next months, we should work out a more precise framework," the top Iranian parliamentarian pointed out.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany, Presstv reported.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Since the US president pulled Washington out of the historic nuclear deal, European countries have been scrambling to ensure that Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal. The remaining parties have vowed to stay in the accord.

In separate letters to his counterparts in various countries, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said all members of the international community must stand up to US law-breaking behavior, bullying and disregard for the rule of law after Washington announced it was withdrawing from the landmark nuclear deal Iran.

“Illegal withdrawal of the US government from the JCPOA, especially bullying methods used by this government to bring other governments in line, has discredited the rule of law and international law at international level while challenging the goals and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and efficiency of international bodies,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also said late last month that the bloc is determined to save the multilateral nuclear agreement despite the United States' move to withdraw from the deal.

She added, "You know that we have been acting already at European Union level to put in place a set of measures to make sure that the nuclear agreement is preserved and the economic investments from the European side, but also from other sides in the world are protected."