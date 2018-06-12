Trump: N Koreans very working people who love their leader

US President Donald Trump says North Koreans are very working and industrious people and they “love” their leader Kim Jong-un.

“His country does love him,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News following the historic summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore.

The US president said “you see the fervor” the North Koreans have for their leader.

“They're gonna put it together, and I think they’re going to end up with a very strong country, and a country which has people — that they’re so hard working, so industrious,” Trump said.

Following Tuesday’s summit, Trump and Kim signed a document described by the American leader as important and comprehensive.

The document says the US and North Korea “commit to establish [sic] new... relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity."

North Korea also reaffirmed its commitment to working “towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” a broad wording that could mean phased denuclearization in return for a number of potential American commitments along the way.

Trump told ABC News that Kim “wants to do the right thing” and that begins with denuclearization.

Trump said at a press conference following the summit that the United States was stopping “very provocative” and expensive military exercises with South Korea to facilitate denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.

The United States and South Korea hold regular military drills to the fury of North Korea, which has long seen the drills as preparations to invade it.

“The war games are very expensive, we pay for the majority of them,” Trump said.

“Under the circumstances, that we’re negotiating ... I think it’s inappropriate to be having war games.”

Trump made ‘pretty significant concession’

Former CIA and National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden

Commenting on this, former CIA and National Security Agency Director Michael Hayden said Trump’s decision to suspend joint military exercises on the Korean peninsula is a “pretty significant concession” by the United States to North Korea.

“The president obviously made a judgment that he needs that concession in order to keep this process moving forward,” Hayden told CNN on Tuesday morning.

“But John, that is the only concession that was made in yesterday’s talks,” Hayden said. "The North Koreans did not come with anything new."

"The new element is that we agreed to stop our annual exercise cycle with our South Koreans allies," Hayden continued. "That's actually a pretty significant concession."