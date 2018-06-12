Fate of North Korea-US agreement uncertain: Iran official

An Iranian official has cast doubt on the endurance of a document signed between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, saying the fate of the agreement is not certain.

"I don't know who the North Korean leader is negotiating with. It is not a certainty that he [Trump] would not violate the agreement before the North Korean leader returns back home," Iran's government spokesman, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, told reporters on Tuesday.

Following a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday, Trump and Kim signed a document, vowing to establish new relations "in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity." Presstv reported.

North Korea also reaffirmed its commitment to working “towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Nobakht further questioned Trump's credibility a month after his move to pull the United States out from the landmark nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including the US, in 2015.

He said Trump does not represent the wise American people and added that the Americans would definitely distance themselves from him in the next election before he could threaten other nations.

The Iranian government spokesman noted that in some countries, some individuals have assumed posts they do no deserve and would only harm their people.

President Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

Since the US president pulled Washington out of the historic nuclear deal, European countries have been scrambling to ensure that Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal. The remaining parties have vowed to stay in the accord.