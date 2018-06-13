RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0412 GMT June 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216614
Published: 0347 GMT June 13, 2018

Iran, South Africa FMs discuss issues of mutual interest

Iran, South Africa FMs discuss issues of mutual interest
IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Pretoria at the head of a high ranking politico-economic delegation held talks with his South African counterpart Lindiwe Sisulu on issues of mutual interest Tuesday Night.

The two foreign ministers are to hold their second round of talks Wednesday. Zarif was also scheduled to take part in a banquet given in his honor by Sisulu. He will also meet with the South African president Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Upon arrival in Pretoria, Zarif referred to ties between Iran and South Africa, saying Iran has always stood by the South African people.

Following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran severed its diplomatic ties with the Apartheid regime but since the victory of the South African people, Tehran has established the best relationship with Pretoria, the Iranian foreign minister said.

The aim of the visit by Zarif and his accompanying delegation to Pretoria is to hold talks on bilateral relations and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, The UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany.

South Africa is the second big economy of the African continent which has taken positive steps towards promoting relations with Iran following the conclusion of Iran's nuclear deal with G5+1.

   
KeyWords
Iran
South Africa
mutual
Zarif
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5896 sec